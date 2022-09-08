Covid cases drop everywhere, but pandemic not over, WHO says

Source: Associated Press

The number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere in the world last week by about 12%, according to the World Health Organization's latest weekly review of the pandemic issued Thursday.

A woman wearing a face mask sends a child to a primary school in Beijing, China.

A woman wearing a face mask sends a child to a primary school in Beijing, China. (Source: Associated Press)

The UN health agency reported that there were just under 4.2 million new infections last week and about 13,700 deaths - a 5% drop.

“This is very encouraging, but there is no guarantee these trends will persist,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing.

“The most dangerous thing is to assume (that) they will,” he said.

He added that even though the number of weekly reported deaths have plummeted more than 80% since February, one person still dies with Covid-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable.

In its pandemic report, WHO said Covid-19 deaths dropped in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East, but increased in Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific.

READ MORE: Covid settings to be reviewed in the coming weeks - Ardern

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, noted that the virus has not yet settled into a seasonal pattern and that its continued evolution will require constant surveillance and possible tweaks to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

Scientists warn the coronavirus will linger far into the future, partly because it is getting better and better at getting around immunity from vaccination and past infection.

Experts point to emerging research that suggests the latest omicron variant gaining ground in the US — BA.4.6, which was responsible for around 8% of new US infections last week — appears to be even better at evading the immune system than the dominant BA.5.

In China, authorities this week locked down 65 million of its citizens under tough Covid-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.

READ MORE: Chinese Covid lockdown traps residents despite major earthquake

Across the country, 33 cities including seven provincial capitals are under full or partial lockdown covering more than 65 million people, according to a tally published late Sunday by the Chinese business magazine Caixin.

It said that outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.

WorldCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Rugby commentator Willie Los'e dies aged 55

2

Nicolas Cage has first child with fifth wife Riko Shibata

3

Analysis: Is Roger Tuivasa-Sheck running out of time for World Cup?

4

Apple unveils new iPhones with surprising prices

5

Arrested suspect in Canada stabbing rampage dies by own hand

Latest Stories

Vegas official arrested as suspect in death of newspaper reporter

US Congressman: Sitcom with Danny DeVito voicing Satan is 'evil'

Govt boosts NZ snow sports with $20m after golden Olympics

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant despite risks

Kurtley Beale back for Wallabies against All Blacks

Related Stories

Needle-free Covid vaccines given tick across India and China

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

Australia reduces mandatory Covid isolation period to five days

Call to scrap mandatory Covid-19 isolation in Australia