Cake-eating bear evicted by cops from Los Angeles house

Source: Associated Press

Police in Simi Valley, California, had to chase away a bear residents say entered a home through an unlocked kitchen door.

Police say they were called by the homeowner, who took shelter with her son in an upstairs bedroom.

They tossed the keys to the officers who entered through the front door and scared the bear away, but not before the bear helped itself to some freshly baked cake and rummaged through the refrigerator.

Bodycam video shows the bear scaling a backyard fence to get away.

Several other neighbours had also seen the bear rummaging through their backyards and trash cans.

Simi Valley is a city in greater Los Angeles.

