32 dead after fire at karaoke parlour in southern Vietnam

At least 32 people died in a fire that broke out at a karaoke parlour in southern Vietnam.

Fire department trucks line outside a karaoke parlor following a fire Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Thuan An city, southern Vietnam (Source: Associated Press)

Multiple others were injured in the fire at the four-storey venue in Thuan An city in the province of Binh Duong that began at about 9pm Tuesday (local time), trapping staff and customers inside, according to reports on the websites of Tuoi Tre newspaper and other Vietnamese media.

The BBC is reporting the death toll as 32.

They said the fire was under control within an hour but still smouldering on Wednesday, more than 12 hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reports said some people were injured from asphyxiation and others with broken limbs when they jumped from upper floors to try to escape the fire. Firefighters using ladders from their trucks managed to rescue others.

Provincial authorities said they were investigating the cause of the blaze, which broke out on the second or third floor.

Enforcement of safety standards at entertainment venues in many parts of Southeast Asia is sometimes lax and believed to contribute to multiple deaths in case of fires.

Police in Thailand said that a pub in the eastern province of Chonburi was presenting live entertainment without a license when a fire broke out in early August, trapping many people inside because exits were blocked or locked.

Twenty-three people had died from that fire so far, 13 of them on the night of the blaze and 10 in the month since then. Many had serious burns over most of their bodies, which are extremely difficult to guard against deadly infections. At least five other victims are believed to still be on ventilators.