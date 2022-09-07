Wellington bus damage that closed tunnel possibly deliberate

Wellington City Council is not ruling out the possibility that falling debris, which damaged a bus and forced the Mt Victoria bus tunnel to be closed, was deliberately thrown.

The windscreen smashed in two places by falling branches. (Source: Supplied)

Part of a tree which fell from the tunnel entrance smashed a bus windscreen, forcing the closure of the tunnel.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said there was some indication that "maybe it could even have been someone up on top of the bus tunnel entrance actually throwing pieces of wood down onto a bus.

"That's a result of some of our people having a look up at the site this morning, because there's no evidence of any trees or earth moving, or anything like that.

"Things are still not entirely clear," he said. "The plot is thickening just a little bit."

The driver and transport operator Metlink would likely provide more information on what happened, he said.

Inspections were being carried out to make sure the tunnel itself was undamaged, and the intention was to have it reopened as quickly as possible.

Buses to and from the eastern suburbs were being diverted through the main Mt Victoria tunnel.

