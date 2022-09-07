US police ID body of jogger Eliza Fletcher, murder charge laid

Police in Tennessee on Wednesday said they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.

Eliza Fletcher and Cleotha Abston (Source: Associated Press)

The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole.

US Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police did not find Fletcher's body until just after 5pm on Monday (local time) and did not publicly confirm that the body was Fletcher's until Wednesday morning (local time).

The 34-year-old Fletcher was a school teacher and the granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman.

Abston was released from prison in 2020 after serving 20 years for a previous kidnapping. On Wednesday morning, he made his first court appearance on charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Several of Fletcher's relatives were in the courtroom along with more than 20 media members as Abston was issued a US$510,000 bond. Abston said he could not afford bond and he could not afford a lawyer. General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi appointed a public defender to represent Abston.

Court records showed Abston also has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said it was too early in the investigation to determine how and where Fletcher was killed. Davis said the body was found behind a vacant duplex. A police affidavit said officers noticed vehicle tracks next to the duplex's driveway, and they “smelled an odour of decay.”

Purple running shorts whose appearance was consistent with those Fletcher was wearing were found in a discarded trash bag nearby, the affidavit said.

Abston previously kidnapped a prominent Memphis attorney in 2000 when he was just 16 years old. He spent 20 years in prison for that crime, but he had been sentenced to 24. Some prominent Tennessee Republicans on Wednesday were quick to argue that had Abston served his full sentence, Fletcher would still be alive.

“This case not only proves that the recently passed Truth in Sentencing Act was necessary, but that it was long overdue,” Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement on Wednesday. “We must redouble our efforts to ensure those who transgress against citizens are punished — and severely.”

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist. Her case is the latest that reinforces the fears of many female athletes when it comes to working out alone, at night or in secluded places.

Missing jogger Eliza Fletcher (Source: Associated Press)

In a statement, Fletcher's family said it was “heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss.”

“Liza was a such a joy to so many ... Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her,” the statement said.

In a Facebook post, St. Mary's Episcopal School, where Fletcher taught kindergarten, said faculty and staff started Tuesday in chapel and lit candles to remember her as “a bright light in our community.”