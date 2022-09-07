Hairy situation at US Open: Fans removed for haircut in stands

Source: Associated Press

There was quite a hairy situation at the US Open on Wednesday.

Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.

They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.

Soon enough, social media users were all excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.

Tournament security removed the two from the match.

A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios plays Karen Khachanov during the quarter-finals of the US Open. (Source: Associated Press)

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” US Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre said.

"There's a first time time for anything."

The pair missed out an exciting finish to the match too with Khachanov eventually coming out on top in a five set thriller over the Australian.

