Call to put Northland in lockdown last year defended by Hipkins

Former Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the decision to put Northland into lockdown for 11 days last year "is not one we would change now" and that it was about protecting Northlanders.

Chris Hipkins told Q+A he believes there is "certainly more infection in the community than the testing numbers will be showing".

The police report into the Covid-infected women who travelled from Auckland and triggered a lockdown in Northland last year has been released, with RNZ reporting their travel permit was rejected by one government department, then approved by another. At the time, the incident was incorrectly labelled a border breach which led to the region entering a level 3 lockdown. However, the approval was in error.

Hipkins said on Wednesday that the "whole context" needed to be considered.

"It's a matter of record at the time that a clerical error was admitted at the time," he said.

"We had Covid-19 in Northland, so the decisions we took around the Northland lockdown was to protect Northlanders," Hipkins said, adding that there was low vaccination rates at the time and Delta was not circulating widely outside of Auckland.

"So, our first and foremost priority at that time was to protect the people of Northland as much as we could.

"Ultimately, the decision we took is not one we would change now, it was to do with protecting Northland in an environment where vaccination was low."

READ MORE: Final police report into women who sparked Northland lockdown released

Hipkins said the Government was making decisions at the time based on available information.

"I was very, very clear in all of my comments at the time that much of the information we had was not fully confirmed.

"There were some unsubstantiated allegations being made against them at the time, which we were pushing back on and asking people not to make judgements based on the fact we didn't have accurate information," Hipkins said.

"It reinforces the overall view we had at the time that we shared information as much as we could so that people were informed about the decisions we were making, but judgements and some of the commentary was not particularly helpful."

ACT Leader David Seymour is calling for an apology, calling the situation a "disgraceful period where the Government was light on information and rumour and innuendo filled the void".

"What they should have done is killed the rumours. They should have confirmed what they knew, when they knew it."

