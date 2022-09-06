Wolf recaptured after escaping Cleveland Zoo habitat

Source: Associated Press

A wolf briefly escaped its habitat at an Ohio zoo but was recaptured, and no guests or employees were hurt, authorities said.

Escaped wolf at Cleveland Zoo.

Escaped wolf at Cleveland Zoo. (Source: 10WBNS)

Officials at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the female Mexican gray wolf "briefly breached its habitat" around 10:20am on Monday.

Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications at Cleveland Metroparks, said the wolf "was able to access the guest path" for about five minutes.

Gerling said staff "acted quickly to establish a perimeter around the wolf" and the animal was secured by the animal care team and reunited with the other wolves.

Gerling said the zoo has five of the wolves and the other members of the pack were secured in an off-exhibit holding area at the time.

She said the zoo "takes these incidents very seriously, training for these types of scenarios on a regular basis."

Gerling said officials are still gathering details on how the animal was able to escape.

The zoo's website says the Mexican gray wolf, canis lupus baileyi, is the smallest of the gray wolf subspecies — 137 to 167 centimetres in length from snout to tail and weighing 22 to 40 kilograms.

Their coat is a varied mixture of tan, red, white, and black fur, with darker colours on their head, shoulders and back.

WorldNorth AmericaAnimals

Popular Stories

1

Body left in burnt-out car for 2 days after police missed remains

2

Nearly 20 gang vehicles seized by Wellington police

3

Police looking for 3 people over woman missing from Kapiti beach

4

Kiwis without savings will struggle in retirement - report

5

Gloriavale man says discipline with weapons common practice

Latest Stories

Kiwi sailors 'in their 70s' in trouble on trans-Tasman voyage

Condolences from Health NZ to family of man who died after Covid jab

Waka Kotahi warns vehicle owners of targeted text message scam

Woman mistaken for new UK PM delights Twitterverse with responses

Kiwis without savings will struggle in retirement - report

Related Stories

Trump granted special master in FBI document search

Ben Stiller, Sean Penn sanctioned by Russia

Saskatchewan residents on edge with killers still on the run

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crash on west coast of US