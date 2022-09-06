Nadal out of US Open in upset loss to Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe pulled off the biggest win of his career when the 22nd-ranked American beat second-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the US Open quarterfinals.

Frances Tiafoe pumps his fist after winning a game against Rafael Nadal. (Source: Associated Press)

Tiafoe buried his head in his hands and cried on the court after he shook hands with Nadal. He sat on the bench and buried his head in a towel as Nadal walked off and waved to the crowd.

The 24-year-old Tiafoe is the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals since Andy Roddick did so at 24 in 2006. Nadal, a four-time US Open champion, was the highest-seeded player left after No. 1 Daniil Medvedev lost on Monday.

Tiafoe already was the first American man to reach the fourth round in three straight years since Mardy Fish in 2010-12.

Rafael Nadal waves to fans after his loss to Frances Tiafoe. (Source: Associated Press)

Nadal entered 22-0 at Grand Slam events in 2022. He was 21-1 against Americans since October 2017, which included straight-set wins over Tiafoe in the 2019 Australian Open quarterfinals and 2019 Madrid third round.

The early edge was a boon for Tiafoe. Nadal has never come back from down 2-1 at the US Open and fell to 0-7 overall at Flushing Meadows with that deficit.