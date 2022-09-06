Harry and Meghan take centre stage at world youth summit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took centre stage at the opening of the One Young World Summit in Manchester today.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks at the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit. (Source: Associated Press)

Markle, who is a councillor for One Young World, gave a keynote speech recalling her trips around the globe for the organisation and how different it felt to now be a mother and wife and doing the same work.

"I joined you in London in 2019, and by that point, it's fair to say my life had changed rather significantly. I was now married. And I was now a mom. My world view had expanded exponentially," The Duchess of Sussex told the audience.

"Seeing the global community through the eyes of my child and I would ask, 'what is this world he would come to adopt? And what can we do? What can I do to make it better,'" she added.

She went on to discuss her husband's work with young people and described how important it is to both of them to be involved in helping those that will shape the future.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit. (Source: Associated Press)

"My husband has long advocated for important and necessary impact in the world, focusing a huge part of his life's work on the youth," Markle said.

"So for both of us, bearing witness to the power that you hold in your hands and the unbridled enthusiasm and energy that you have to see things come to fruition, it is just an absolute privilege."

The summit aims to inspire, teach and connect young leaders from across the globe.

Other speakers included former Irish president Mary Robinson and musician Sir Bob Geldof.