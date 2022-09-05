New UK PM to be announced tonight

Britain finally learns who its next prime minister will be on Monday night (NZT) after two months of political uncertainty during which energy prices skyrocketed and tens of thousands of workers went on strike.

Liz Truss

The governing Conservative Party plans to announce at 11.30pm NZT whether Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the most votes from party members to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and thus prime minister.

Whoever emerges victorious will inherit an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession and will need to jump straight into tackling the cost-of-living crisis walloping the UK.

Thanks to global gas price volatility triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average UK household energy bill is jumping to more than $5600 a year — almost triple the level a year ago. Inflation is above 10% for the first time since the 1980s. The government is facing increasingly urgent calls to deliver financial support to help millions pay for essential heating and electricity to get through the winter.

The opposition Labour Party and other critics accuse the government of being “missing in action” during a summer of discontent that saw tens of thousands of rail staff, port and postal workers, lawyers and garbage collectors go on strike to demand better pay to keep up with spiralling costs.

Truss, widely regarded as the front-runner in the leadership race, has won the support of many Conservatives with her Thatcherite zeal to roll back state intervention and slash taxes. She has promised to act “immediately” to tackle soaring energy bills, but declined to give any details.

Sunak, who sought to paint himself as the more realistic economist, said he would temporarily cut the value-added tax on energy bills. But he insisted that he wouldn't “max out the country’s credit card” and said significant tax cuts should wait until inflation is under control.

Both finalists have declared their admiration for Margaret Thatcher, who was prime minister from 1979 to 1990, and her right-wing, small-government economics.