Argentina points to Legionella in pneumonia deaths

Authorities identified Legionella as the cause of the cluster of pneumonia cases in Argentina.

Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti confirmed Legionella bacteria as the source of a mysterious outbreak of pneumonia that has killed four people, affected seven more, and raised the alarm among experts.

"It is not an unknown virus. It already has a name and a surname. It is a known bacterium that commonly causes such outbreaks.

"The unusual thing is that we started to refer patients to generate maximum protection of patients and health personnel and environmental control measures of the building together with the support of the Pan American Health Organization and international experts for sampling and actions," Vizzotti

The health minister went to the northern province of Tucuman to monitor the outbreak, which began in late August.

"We have been able to define that it is a bacteria with Legionella. It is a bacteria that generate outbreaks through inhaling particles that are usually in the environment, either from water, water vapour, or air conditioning that does not spread from person to person and can be treated with antibiotics," said Luis Medina Ruiz the Tucuman health minister.

Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for fever, with or without respiratory symptoms, as one of the main symptoms of the disease.

It is transmitted through the inhalation of water particles and can be treated with antibiotics.

The Tucuman Health Ministry took charge of the transfer of patients from Luz Médica clinic, where the cluster broke out, to a public hospital.