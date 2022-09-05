3 kids rescued, 45 charged in WA child exploitation operation

Three children have been rescued from ongoing abuse and 45 people have been charged in Western Australia after a major police operation targeting child exploitation material.

The joint operation between the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force and West Australian authorities seized more than 35,000 child exploitation images and videos.

Over a seven-day period officers from WA's Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team executed more than 60 search warrants in metropolitan and regional locations of WA.

A total of 149 offences have been alleged against those arrested.

AFP Detective Superintendent Graeme Marshall said the arrests were an example of the work undertaken by the AFP and WA Police every day to protect children across the country.

"Let this serve as a warning to anyone who produces or shares child abuse material - you will be caught," he said.

