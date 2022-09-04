Strong winds force Air NZ to cancel Invercargill flights

Source: 1News

Eleven flights in and out of Invercargill have been cancelled due to the wild weather hitting Southland, an Air New Zealand spokesperson says.

Air New Zealand planes (file photo).

Invercargill is under an orange strong wind warning from 9am to 5pm Sunday, with gusts up to 120 km/h.

"Due to high winds and weather conditions in Invercargill, a total of 11 flights in and out of the city have been cancelled, including services to Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland," the spokesperson said.

Customers booked to fly with Air New Zealand are being advised to check the arrivals and departures page on their website.

"We have been communicating with affected customers and they are being re-accommodated on alternative services."

