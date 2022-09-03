Serena Williams gives teary thanks to family after her last match

<p>Following an end to her storied career at the US Open, Serena Williams acknowledged her family in an emotional interview. </p> <p>Williams tearfully thanked her parents <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/09/03/serena-williams-legendary-career-ends-after-us-open-loss/" target="_blank">after a loss to Ajla Tomljanovic</a> in what's expected to be her final match. Then came the acknowledgement for her older sister.</p> <p>"I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. So thank you, Venus," Williams said. </p> <p>"She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed."</p> <p>Serena had said before the tournament she was preparing for the end of a career in which she won 23 grand slam singles titles. She said she was grateful to everyone who had supported her.</p> <p>"These are happy tears, I guess," she said.</p> <p>For many, Williams, a 23-time grand slam champion, is seen as the greatest tennis player to ever play the game. </p> <p>Tomljanovic was honoured to play against her idol and says the victory was unexpected.</p> <p>“I just thought she would beat me. ... She’s Serena. That's that’s just who she is: She's the greatest of all time. Period."</p> <p>Williams' journey to dominating the sport began on the public courts of Compton, California where her father Richard would take her and sister Venus to practise as a young girl.</p> <p>She turned professional in 1995 at the age of 14 and went on to win her first singles major title at the US Open in 1999. </p> <p>Her loss concludes a full circle moment and the end of an era.</p>