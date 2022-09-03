Russia keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

Europe's energy crisis loomed larger after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it couldn't resume the supply of natural gas through a major pipeline to Germany for now.

A section of Nord Stream pipeline pictured in April 2010. (Source: Associated Press)

The company cited what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components — in an announcement made just hours before it had been due to restart deliveries.

The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday (local time, Thursday NZT) for what it said would be three days of maintenance.

It said in a social media post Friday evening (local time, early Saturday NZT) that it had identified "malfunctions" of a turbine and added that the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated.

The move was the latest development in a saga in which Gazprom has advanced technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 — explanations that German officials have rejected as a cover for a political power play following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

European utilities have scrambled to find additional supply during the summer months to get ready for the winter's heating demands, buying expensive liquefied gas that comes by ship, while additional supplies have come by pipeline from Norway and Azerbaijan.

Fears of a winter shortage have eased somewhat as storage has progressed, but a complete cut-off could present Europe with serious difficulties, analysts say. The European Union needs to step up efforts to reduce gas consumption, said energy policy expert Simone Tagliapietra at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

The continuing interruptions from Gazprom mean that "a winter with zero Russian gas is the central scenario for Europe," he said. "There is only one way to prepare for that: reducing gas and electricity demand."

Gazprom said it had identified oil leaks from four turbines at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline, including the sole operational one. It claimed to have received warnings from Russia's industrial safety watchdog that the leaks "do not allow for safe, trouble-free operation of the gas turbine engine".

"In connection with this, it is necessary to take appropriate measures and suspend further operation of the … gas compressor unit in connection with the identified gross (safety) violations," the company said.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June, blaming delays to the delivery of a turbine that had been sent to Canada for repair. Canada has since allowed the turbine's delivery to Germany, which has said that nothing stands in the way of it being sent to Russia other than Russia saying it wants the part.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20% of capacity.

Germany's Siemens Energy, which manufactured the turbines, said following Gazprom's announcement that "such a finding is not a technical reason for stopping operation".

"Such leakages do not usually affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site," it said in a statement. It added that this "is a routine procedure during maintenance work" and that type of leakage didn't result in operations being shut down in the past.

Siemens Energy said it wasn't currently contracted for maintenance work, but was standing by. "Irrespective of this, we have already pointed out several times that there are enough additional turbines available at the Portovaya compressor station for Nord Stream 1 to operate," it added.

Russia, which before the reductions started accounted for a bit more than a third of Germany's gas supplies, has also reduced the flow of gas to other European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.