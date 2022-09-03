Nine out of 10 report scam attempts - bank survey

Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with nearly half of all Westpac Bank customers saying they are finding scams harder to identify.

Computer (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The bank's survey of 1300 customers suggests scams were ubiquitous, with 87% saying they had received a suspicious email, text or phone call in the past six months, and 49% said it was harder to tell if these messages were fraudulent.

Westpac NZ head of financial crime Mark Coxhead told RNZ the findings were not all that surprising.

"It was perhaps a little higher than what I had been expecting, but anecdotally this was backing up what we were hearing from our customers and even what you are just hearing in a social environment."

Coxhead was unable to reveal the total financial loss its customers had suffered in the past year to scams but said the number had doubled.

The techniques scammers were employing are becoming more advanced, he said, challenging the notion that it was just older people who were vulnerable to scams.

rnz.co.nz