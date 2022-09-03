Argentina shaken after vice president's assassination scare

Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday (local time) whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.

A man pointing a gun at Argentina´s Vice President Cristina Fernandez. (Source: Associated Press)

Fernando André Sabag Montiel is a 35-year-old street vendor who has lived in Argentina since 1998, a Security Ministry official told The Associated Press.

"There is no confirmed hypothesis," said the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to talk on the record. "Everything is being investigated."

Montiel does not have a criminal record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assassination attempt has shaken Argentina, a country with a history of political violence, and allies of Fernández, who was president 2007-2015, have called for a march in downtown Buenos Aires to express their support and repudiate the incident.

Earlier, officials had said the alleged gunman used a .32-caliber Bersa to try to kill Fernández.

The only reason the assassination attempt failed was because the handgun misfired, President Alberto Fernández, who is not related to the vice president, said Thursday night (local time) in a national broadcast in which he declared a national holiday in light of the incident.

"A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the trigger," the president said, adding the firearm was loaded with five bullets but "didn't fire even though the trigger was pulled".

The man was quickly overpowered by the vice president's security officers in the incident, officials said.

The vice president did not appear to have suffered any injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis, who is Argentine, expressed his solidarity with the vice president. "Having received the disturbing news of the attack that your excellency suffered yesterday afternoon, I wish to express my solidarity and closeness in this delicate moment," he said in a statement.

Gina De Bai, a witness who was near the vice president during the incident, told The Associated Press she heard "the sound of the trigger being pulled". She said she didn’t realise it was a handgun until the man was rushed by security personnel.

READ MORE: Argentine president says man tried to shoot vice president

President Fernández called it "the most serious incident since we recovered democracy" in 1983 after a military dictatorship and urged political leaders, and society at large, to repudiate the attempted shooting.

Schools were closed Friday (local time) and many businesses appeared to adhere to the president's call for a holiday as the streets of Buenos Aires were eerily quiet for a weekday morning.

The attack came as the vice president is facing a trial for alleged acts of corruption during her 2007-2015 presidency — charges that she vehemently denies and that have led her supporters to surround her home in the upscale Recoleta neighbourhood of Argentina's capital.

Video broadcast on local television channels showed Fernández exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters when a man is seen extending his hand with what looks like a pistol. The vice president ducks as people around the apparent gunman appear shocked at what is happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unverified video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Fernández’s face.

Supporters of the vice president have been gathering in the streets surrounding her home since last week, when a prosecutor called for a 12-year sentence for Fernández as well as a life-long prohibition in holding public office in the corruption case.