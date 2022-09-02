Williams sisters embrace after sharing US Open court for final time

Serena and Venus Williams embraced following their first round doubles defeat at the US Open in what may have been the final time the pair share the court together in professional tennis.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams (Source: Associated Press)

The sisters fell 7-6 (5), 6-4 to Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova on Thursday night in their first doubles match together since the 2018 French Open.

This was their fourth first-round doubles defeat at a Slam; the most recent had been at the 2013 French Open.

As usual when playing together, they traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points; they smiled while conversing in their seats at changeovers. When the match ended, the sisters hugged each other. They left the court to a standing ovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m still in shock that we won,” Hradecka said in an on-court interview right after the match’s conclusion.

Speaking to the crowd, she said: “I’m so sorry for you that we beat them, but we are so happy that we did it.”

An announced sellout of 23,859 showed up, just like for each of Serena’s two victories in singles so far this week, although the fans were not quite as boisterous Thursday as they had been for those other night matches involving a player who has hinted that this will be the final event of her career. Serena plays Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday night in the third round of singles; Venus lost in the first round of that bracket.

The doubles spectators saved their biggest cheers for some of Serena’s best efforts, whether aces or putaways or an on-the-run forehand winner. The sisters went up 5-4 early and held two set points there on Noskova’s serve, but could not convert either.

READ MORE: Serena Williams holds her nerve to beat 2nd seed at US Open

The loudest moment probably arrived after a 19-stroke point won by the sisters during the first-set tiebreaker, featuring three swinging volleys by Serena. That put them ahead 4-3, and soon it was 5-3.

But Hradecka and Noskova grabbed the next four points to claim that set. They then jumped ahead 3-0 in the second, and after the Williams sisters made it 4-all, the Czech team pulled away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Williams siblings received a wild-card entry into this year’s doubles field. Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won doubles trophies at the US Open in 1999 -- the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York -- and 2009.

READ MORE: Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

They have a total of 30 major trophies in singles: 23 for Serena, seven for Venus.

Hradecka is a 37-year-old who won two major doubles trophies with Andrea Hlavackova, at the 2013 US Open and 2011 French Open. Noskova, 17, was making her Grand Slam doubles debut.

“Playing against the Williams sisters,” Noskova said, “is a special moment for everybody”.