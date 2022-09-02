Unknown pneumonia kills 3 in Argentina, more cases suspected

Health authorities in Argentina are investigating the deaths of three patients and six suspected cases of bilateral pneumonia of unknown origin detected at a clinic in the north of the country.

A 70-year-old woman who had been hospitalised for a gall bladder problem and contracted a lung infection is the latest victim reported on Friday at the Luz Médica sanatorium in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, northern Argentina.

During a news conference, provincial health minister Luis Medina Ruiz said that three employees of the same clinic are part of the suspected cases with symptoms compatible with pneumonia.

"Most started with diarrhoea and body aches as if it were infectious diarrhoea evolved to respiratory symptoms which in some patients has been more complex," Ruiz said.

"The patients who are now hospitalised on mechanical ventilation are unfortunately in serious condition."

According to Medina Ruiz, analysis of the patients' samples showed negative results in tests for Covid-19, Hantavirus, and Legionella bacteria.

Telegraph UK reports the European Centre for Disease Control’s epidemic intelligence team and the World Health Organization are both monitoring developments.

