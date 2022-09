A person has been struck by a train on the Kāpiti Coast on Friday morning.

Emergency services are at the scene near Whareroa Road, Paekakariki.

Police say the incident happened just before 10am.

"Initial indications are that a person has been struck by a passenger train," police said.

"A diversion is in place for vehicle traffic in the area."