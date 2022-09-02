Man detained after pointing gun at Argentina's vice president

One man was detained on Friday after he reportedly aimed a handgun at point-blank range toward Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Video from the scene broadcast on local television channels shows Fernández de Kirchner exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man can be seen extending his hand with what looks like a pistol and the vice president ducks.

The supporters surrounding the person appear shocked at what is happening amid the commotion in the Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.

"A person who was identified by those who were close to him who had a gun was detained by (the vice president’s) security personnel. They set him aside, found the weapon, and now it must be analysed,” Security Minister Aníbal Fernández told local cable news channel C5N.

The minister said he wanted to be careful in providing details until the investigation learns more. There was no official comment on whether the gun was real.

Fernández de Kirchner is currently involved in a corruption trial where the prosecutor is seeking a 12-year jail sentence and a life-long ban from office for the Argentinian vice-president, who claims she is a victim of political persecution.

The scenes come after former Japanese president Shinzo Abe was shot and killed when addressing a campaign rally earlier this year on July 8.

Abe was shot in the western city of Nara and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss.

Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene.