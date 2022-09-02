Just 9 Mt Smart games in 2023: Warriors boss puts NRL on blast

NZ Warriors CEO Cameron George has blasted the NRL, saying it has not done enough to support them in next year's fixture list.

Under the NRL's existing framework, players were informed last week they must stay away from indoor venues such as restaurants, pubs and cinemas (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have earned widespread praise from the rugby league community for relocating to Australia under difficult circumstances to ensure the competition went ahead.

But George said the NRL had neglected his team when it came to scheduling future games at Mt Smart Stadium, where they will play just nine times next season.

"I was pitching to everyone that could still stand long enough to listen (about) bringing a game here and it wasn't about us, it was about the game and the fans across New Zealand," he told Newstalk ZB.

"We provide so much talent to the NRL and every club benefits from that, if they hadn't played in Queensland or Victoria for three years, I'm sure as hell they'd have a lot more content than what they normally would.

"I feel like they're trying to just turn the lights on again, but our fans deserve more than that and that's probably the disappointing thing for me.

"I feel like we could have got more content here if the NRL drove it really hard for it."

Warriors CEO Cameron George. (Source: Photosport)

On top of their nine home games at Mt Smart, they'll take two games outside Auckland and will have hosting rights at Magic Round to make up their 12-game complement.

The Warriors are hoping Saturday's home clash against the Gold Coast will deliver a fresh start, with their 6-17 campaign wrecked by spending the first 15 games of their season based in Redcliffe, Queensland.

The Warriors want to finish hot and have Euan Aitken, Jesse Arthars and Wayde Egan back from injuries.

But halfback Shaun Johnson will miss with a calf niggle despite being named, as will backs Marcelo Montoya (knee contusion) and Rocco Berry (toe sprain).

The Titans have another chance to win back-to-back games, having yet to achive that this season.

They were impressive in beating Newcastle 36-26 last weekend and add centre Phillip Sami to their side.