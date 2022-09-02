Bloody bizarre: Nadal hurt after hitting himself with racket

Source: Associated Press

Action at the US Open came to a halt briefly on Friday afternoon after a strange injury to star Rafael Nadal during his match against Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Nadal was cut on the bridge of his nose when his racket bounced off the court and smacked him in the face during the fourth set of his second-round match at the US Open.

He was moving to his right when he hit a backhand and his racket deflected off ground and caught him on the nose.

Nadal immediately grimaced, dropped his racket and put his right hand to his face. Then he placed both hands on his head, before going over to the sideline.

The Spaniard was bleeding and took a medical timeout. The 22-time Grand Slam champion laid down on his back on the sideline while being treated by a trainer as Fognini went over to check on him.

Play resumed after about a five-minute delay with Nadal going on to win the set and the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1.

