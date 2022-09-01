Lea Tahuhu retained in White Ferns squad for West Indies tour

Fast bowler Lea Tahuhu has kept her place in the White Ferns squad for this month's tour of the West Indies despite not being centrally contracted to New Zealand Cricket.

Lea Tahuhu celebrates a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

Tahuhu was a late call up for last month's Commonwealth Games and has made the 15-player squad for the three ODI's and five T20 internationals in Antigua.

Returning to the squad are pace-bowling duo of Jess Kerr and Molly Penfold, along with top-order batter Lauren Down.

The trio are the only changes to the 15-player squad which claimed bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair and wicket-keeper Jess McFadyen making way.

Kerr was a late withdrawal ahead of the Birmingham Games due to a foot injury, while Down opted out ahead of the tournament to prioritise her well-being.

Penfold, at just 21-years of age, rejoins the national side after making her international debut on last year's tour of England.

The squad sees the retention of the four youngsters who so impressed in Birmingham: wicket-keeper Izzy Gaze (18), Wellington Blaze batter Georgia Plimmer (18), Auckland Hearts left-arm spinner Fran Jonas (18), and Otago Spark off-spinner Eden Carson (21).

Sophie Devine will captain the side which also features the familiar faces of Suzie Bates, Maddy Green and Melie Kerr.

Coach Ben Sawyer, who's been working with Devine at the Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred, said the squad for the West Indies was undergoing a variety of preparations ahead of the tour.

"We have six players currently competing over here in the Hundred, while the bulk of the squad has begun a training camp this week at Lincoln, working with assistant coach Sara McGlashan.

"Hayley Jensen is already over in the Caribbean playing in the CPL and she said the conditions are extremely hot and the wickets are keeping a little low - so that's what we can expect."

Jess Kerr. (Source: Photosport)

With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa next February, Sawyer said the side would naturally be working towards that tournament, and looking to take momentum from their recent success in Birmingham.

"I know the team took a lot of confidence from winning that bronze-medal match against England," he said.

"To do it in front of a packed house at Edgbaston and to do it so convincingly will have given the whole unit so much belief.

"This tour will be important for us to continue building on the good work done in England.

"We'll of course be out to win both series in the Caribbean - but will also be looking to offer opportunities todifferent players as we try and nail down our combinations for the T20 World Cup and refine our game-plans.

"We'll also be giving the one-day series plenty of attention, having identified that as the format most in need of improvement."

The White Ferns last toured West Indies in 2014, when they lost the ODI series 4-0, but managed to edge the T20Is 2-1 following a thrilling Super Over victory in the deciding match.

The first ODI is September 17th.

White Ferns squad for West Indies: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

