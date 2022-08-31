UN seeks $260m in emergency aid for devastating Pakistan floods

The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal today for US$160 million (NZ$260 million) in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1160 people since mid-June.

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, Pakistan. (Source: Associated Press)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Pakistan's flooding, caused by weeks of unprecedented monsoon rains, were a signal to the world to step up action against climate change.

"Let's stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change," he said in a video message to an Islamabad ceremony launching the funding appeal. "Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country."

Guterres will visit Pakistan on September 9 and meet with flood victims to express solidarity with them, according to a statement released by his office. It said Guterres will also "witness how we are working, in collaboration with our humanitarian partners, to support the government's relief efforts and provide assistance to millions of people."

More than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis, have been affected by the catastrophic flooding, which has devastated a country already trying to revive a struggling economy. More than a million homes have been damaged or destroyed in the past two and half months, displacing millions of people. Around a half million of those displaced are living in organised camps, while others have had to find their own shelter.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the floods badly destroyed crops, and his government was considering importing wheat to avoid any shortage of food.

Sharif said Pakistan was witnessing the worst flooding in its history and any inadvertent delay by the international community in helping victims "will be devastating for the people of Pakistan."

He promised funds from the international community would be spent in a transparent manner and that he would ensure all aid reaches those in need. "This is my commitment," he told reporters, saying his country is "facing the toughest moment of its history."

Pakistan says it has received aid from some countries, and others were dispatching aid too.

People salvage usable items from a damaged hotel in Kalam, Pakistan. (Source: Associated Press)

Overnight NZT, the US government said it would provide US$30 million (NZ$49 million) in assistance to help victims of the flood. According to a statement released by the US Agency for International Development, this aid will be given to Pakistan through USAID. It said the United States is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan.

According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused US$10 billion (NZ$16 billion) in damage to the economy.

"It is a preliminary estimate likely to be far greater," Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told The Associated Press. More than 243 bridges and more than 5000 kilometres of road have been damaged.

Although rains stopped three days ago, large swaths of the country remain underwater, and the main rivers, the Indus and the Swat, are still swollen. The National Disaster Management Authority warned emergency services to be on maximum alert, saying flood waters over the next 24 hours could cause further damage.

Rescuers continued to evacuate stranded people from inundated villages to safer ground. Makeshift tent camps have sprung up along highways.

Meteorologists have warned of more rains in coming weeks.

"The situation is likely to deteriorate even further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and flooding. For us, this is no less than a national emergency," Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, urging the international community to give generously to the UN appeal.

"Since mid-June, in fact, Pakistan has been battling one of the most severe, totally anomalous cycles of torrential monsoon weather," he said. Rainfall during that time was three times the average, and up to six times higher in some areas, he said.

The UN flash appeal for US$160 million ($NZ260 million) will provide food, water, sanitation, health and other forms of aid to some 5.2 million people, Gutteres said.

"The scale of needs is rising like the flood waters. It requires the world's collective and prioritised attention," he said.

Several scientists say the record-breaking flooding has all the hallmarks of being affected by climate change.

"This year, Pakistan has received the highest rainfall in at least three decades," said Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute and a member of Pakistan's Climate Change Council. "Extreme weather patterns are turning more frequent in the region and Pakistan is not an exception."

Pakistan saw similar flooding and devastation in 2010 that killed nearly 2,000 people. But the government didn't implement plans to prevent future flooding by preventing construction and homes in flood prone areas and river beds, said Suleri.