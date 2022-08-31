Surfer attacked by shark at NSW beach

Source: AAP

A teenage surfer has been attacked by a shark at Avoca Beach beach on the NSW Central Coast.

Avoca Beach. (Source: Google Maps).

The boy was bitten on the hand at the popular beach about 7am on Wednesday.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Gosford Hospital.

Avoca and North Avoca beaches were closed after the attack.

"Our thoughts are with the young surfer involved," the Central Coast Council said on Twitter.

The council is urging people to avoid swimming or surfing at the beaches while the shark attack is being investigated.

