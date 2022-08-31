SAFE says cows still suffering in muddy paddocks

Animal welfare group SAFE has released footage of cows in muddy conditions just weeks after industry groups asked the Government to delay new winter grazing rules.

Regulations to better control the effects of intensive winter grazing were introduced in the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater 2020 (NES-F) as part of the essential freshwater reforms.

They were meant to come into effect in May 2021 but were pushed out until November 2022.

If farmers cannot meet the default conditions set out in the NES-F they need to either obtain a certified freshwater farm plan or apply for a resource consent.

But industry groups Beef and Lamb New Zealand, DairyNZ and Federated Farmers have written to Environment Minister David Parker asking to delay the rules until November next year because they say the government has failed to implement crucial elements.

Beef and Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor said unfortunately, the government has failed to get the freshwater farm plans in place in time, meaning farmers would have to go down the expensive consenting process.

"Thousands of farmers are now likely to have to go through the consenting process, with Waikato Regional Council estimating that more than 1000 farmers in their region are likely to need a consent.

"Regional councils have reported winter grazing practices have lifted significantly in recent years, which proves that farmers are committed to improving their winter grazing practices. A delay in the implementation of the rules won't be at the expense of the environment."

But SAFE chief executive Debra Ashton said new footage of winter grazing this year showed the government could not kick the new rules down the road again.

"The agriculture industry has been left to self-regulate for the last two years and as a result, we're seeing vulnerable cows and their calves continue to suffer in muddy paddocks. This winter has been no different."

Environmental campaigners recently released footage of cows and their calves standing in a mud-filled paddock.

The footage was captured in various locations across Aotearoa between June and August 2022, she said.

"When cows are kept in wet and muddy conditions, welfare issues that may result include poor hoof health and lameness, an inability to properly rest and ruminate, and an increased risk of mastitis.

"Calves born in muddy conditions are also at risk, as their small bodies make them vulnerable to suffering in cold and wet conditions."

She said the government needed to act now.

Parker said that after receiving the letter from the industry groups he has asked officials to work with relevant councils to get a full picture of their readiness to implement the intensive winter grazing regulations - something he expected to receive advice on shortly.

"The government has been working with councils, iwi and farming groups since early 2021 to make improvements to the intensive winter grazing regulations as they are implemented.

"We also deferred the commencement date of these regulations to enable farmers and councils time to prepare ahead for the 2023 winter-grazing season. I understand that key councils are working with farmers now to help them prepare for the coming season."

If farmers complied with the default conditions set out in the NES-F winter grazing regulations they did not need a resource consent, he said.

"Longer term, we're developing certified freshwater farm plans to allow farmers an alternative way to meet the conditions set out in the regulations for intensive winter grazing.

"It is important to note that, even when freshwater farm plans are in place, those farmers whose farm plans cannot meet the conditions set out in the NES-F IWG regulations [through either not meeting the permitted activity conditions or not having their freshwater farm plan certified] could still need to obtain a consent to undertake intensive winter grazing."

While freshwater farm plans will help in future, it has never been intended that they be in place by now nor that they will always be a substitute for rules around intensive winter grazing, Parker said.

