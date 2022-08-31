Meth was a factor in fatal motorcycle crash - coroner

A motorcyclist killed in Nelson was trying to overtake a truck when he crashed and was hit by a truck coming in the other direction.

Auckland man Kerry Wayne Phillips, 45, died on 3 August 2020 on State Highway 6 while travelling with other members of a motorcycle gang heading to Picton.

Coroner Marcus Elliott found Phillips had methamphetamine in his blood at the time of the crash which impaired his riding ability, he did not have 100 metres clear visibility to pass the truck and was not following the vehicle in front at a safe distance.

Phillips held a restricted motorcycle license and had borrowed the Harley Davidson he was riding from a colleague in Auckland. The 1690CC bike required a full motorcycle licence to ride it.

The group of around 20 motorcyclists had spent the weekend in Nelson and were travelling on a winding stretch of the highway near the Whangamoa Saddle en route to the Picton ferry, when some began to overtake a truck and trailer unit heading in the same direction.

The speed limit at the time on that stretch of road was 100km/h but has since been reduced to 80km/h.

When the two trucks came into view of each other, ten of the motorcyclists had already overtaken the truck.

Dash cam footage from the truck travelling in the opposite direction, towards Nelson showed four motorcycles on the opposite side of the road, overtaking on a bend.

Both trucks had moved as far left as they could in their respective lanes, but there was around 10 metres between them when the last two motorcycles attempted to complete the overtaking manoeuvre.

The first made it through, but Phillips crashed and slid into the path of the oncoming truck.

Tasman District crash investigator constable Brett Burns said it was more than likely he clipped the back wheel of the motorcycle in front, causing him to fall in the path of the truck coming in the other direction.

Burns found no fault with the road condition and inspections showed the motorcycle and both trucks had no mechanical faults.

The weather was fine at the time of the crash, the road surface was dry and there was good visibility.

Passing motorists and paramedics provided assistance, but Phillips died at the scene from extensive injuries to his pelvis and lower limbs.

