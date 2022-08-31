Mei Heron debuts on Breakfast as 1News Europe Correspondent

Mei Heron made her first appearance as 1News Europe correspondent on Breakfast this morning, crossing live from London and discussing the ins-and-outs of adapting to the job.

"It's great, it's summer, I'm in a t-shirt, it can't be any better really," Heron said.

"Honestly, it's one of those things where this role is so important, you're kind of the window to this part of the world for so many New Zealanders, and there's so many important things happening over here.

"The cost of living, the Ukraine war, there's so many things that happen over here that do influence and affect New Zealanders back home, and there are so many New Zealanders here doing some really cool things."

When asked what she was most excited for over the next couple of years, Heron said she looked forward to covering climate change stories in particular.

"There are a lot of European nations doing really interesting things and so it will be great to tell those stories and bring them back and see if people in New Zealand can take up some of those ideas."

Ultimately, Heron described the opportunity as unmissable and said she was grateful for her family's support.

"Life is for living, and this is one great big adventure for all of us."