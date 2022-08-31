Mei Heron debuts on Breakfast as 1News Europe Correspondent

Source: 1News

Mei Heron made her first appearance as 1News Europe correspondent on Breakfast this morning, crossing live from London and discussing the ins-and-outs of adapting to the job.

"It's great, it's summer, I'm in a t-shirt, it can't be any better really," Heron said.

"Honestly, it's one of those things where this role is so important, you're kind of the window to this part of the world for so many New Zealanders, and there's so many important things happening over here.

"The cost of living, the Ukraine war, there's so many things that happen over here that do influence and affect New Zealanders back home, and there are so many New Zealanders here doing some really cool things."

When asked what she was most excited for over the next couple of years, Heron said she looked forward to covering climate change stories in particular.

READ MORE: Daniel Faitaua reveals highlights as 1News’ Europe Correspondent

"There are a lot of European nations doing really interesting things and so it will be great to tell those stories and bring them back and see if people in New Zealand can take up some of those ideas."

Ultimately, Heron described the opportunity as unmissable and said she was grateful for her family's support.

"Life is for living, and this is one great big adventure for all of us."

EntertainmentUK and EuropeMediaTelevision

Popular Stories

1

Auckland eye surgeon denies murdering health boss wife

2

Triangle of Sadness actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

3

Meet the farming girl looking to find love with a city boy

4

Planned KiwiSaver GST change 'disappointing' - finance chief

5

Security forced to move far-right media hosts into dock

Latest Stories

Man says he was sitting in park when shot in Christchurch

Former Gloriavale resident details alleged workplace abuse

European drought reveals hidden WWII history in Danube River

Security forced to move far-right media hosts into dock

Mikhail Gorbachev, who re-directed the course of the 20th century

Related Stories

Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie's serious EP debut

Anne Heche to be laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery

Stranger Things star reveals his 'embarrassing' Vecna song

Melanie Lynskey says Emmy nomination is 'dream come true'