Teacher's Pet case: Family begs for location of victim's body

Lynette Dawson's family have pleaded for Chris Dawson to "find it in himself" to reveal the location of the mother-of-two's body, 40 years after she was murdered.

Chris Dawson and Lynette Dawson were married with two children before she disappeared. (Source: Supplied)

After an almost six-hour long judgement in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Ian Harrison found Dawson guilty of murdering his wife.

Outside court, her family said their journey was not over.

"This is a milestone in our journey, however she is still missing," Mrs Dawson's brother Greg Simms said.

"We would ask Chris Dawson to find it in himself to do the decent thing and allow us to put Lyn to rest."

Simms also paid homage to his and Mrs Dawson's late mother, Helena Simms, who died in 2001 - none the wiser on her daughter's whereabouts.

"We'd like to remember those who loved Lyn but who were not here to see the judgement," he said.

The family also thanked journalist Hedley Thomas, creator of the award-winning Teacher's Pet podcast investigating Mrs Dawson's disappearance.

The podcast featured heavily in Tuesday's judgement, with the judge ultimately dismissing evidence from a number of witnesses involved in the podcast.

In reference to evidence provided by Paul Dawson's former babysitter, the judge said he was "unable with any confidence to know what part of her evidence comes from what Hedley Thomas told her and what comes from what she remembers".

Thomas told reporters the outcome was "one of the great things about journalism, it can give a voice to people who feel powerless".

He also said it was "disgraceful" that Dawson had enjoyed 40 years of freedom.

"That's on the system that existed in the 1980s," he said.

"But thankfully, nothing like this will happen again.

"Now this finding means millions of women can call out these kinds of issues ... and get away from dangerous relationships that could end up becoming fatal."

Chris Dawson's twin Paul and other brother Peter did not comment on the verdict as they scuffled with and swore at TV camera crews outside court.