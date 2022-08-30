Vegan mum gets life in prison for starvation death of son

Source: Associated Press

A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced to life in prison.

Sheila O'Leary,

Sheila O'Leary, (Source: Associated Press)

Sheila O'Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O'Leary.

Her sentencing in Lee County, Florida, had previously been postponed four times.

Her husband, Ryan Patrick O’Leary, remains in jail while awaiting trial on the same charges. Investigators said the couple told them the family ate only raw fruits and vegetables, although the toddler also was fed breast milk.

The 18-month-old boy weighed 8 kilograms and was the size of a seven-month-old baby when he died in September 2019, a police report said.

The Cape Coral couple had two other children, ages 3 and 5, who also were malnourished, investigators said. A fourth child had been returned to her biological father during an earlier malnutrition case in Virginia, court records show.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Vegan mum gets life in prison for starvation death of son

2

Cane conundrum: The clue which will reveal ABs captain's call

3

Central Auckland jewellery store hit in smash-and-grab burglary

4

NZ’s toilet paper mill wants $500k in damages from workers, union

5

Meet the farming girl looking to find love with a city boy

Latest Stories

Diana's last moments: French doctor recalls 'tragic night'

Tomato growers highlight issues leading to high prices

Famous feline Mittens to be honoured with Wellington statue

Residents outraged over AT's proposed raised crossing on busy highway

Boxing NZ to create 'Open' category for transgender athletes

Related Stories

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

Rookie NFL player shot in Washington

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning strikes

Comanchero bikie boss charged with 2014 Sydney murder