Notting Hill Carnival held in London for 1st time since 2019

The annual Notting Hill Carnival has returned to the streets of west London for the first time since 2019, with scores of people taking part in the music, spectacular parades, dancing and food offerings at Europe's largest street party.

A reveller gestures during the annual Notting Hill Carnival (Source: Associated Press)

The carnival, which celebrates Caribbean culture at the end of August every year, had to take place online for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The carnival traces its history back to 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones began organising a gathering to unify the community after a series of racially motivated attacks on West Indians in west London's Notting Hill neighbourhood.

The event has grown from a festival drawing several hundred people to a huge annual street party, with tens of thousands of performers in the colourful parade and more than 30 sound systems.

Celebrations began on Saturday night, as more than 1000 people gathered to watch a steel band competition in west London.

Crowds of young children blowing whistles danced down the streets with their parents on Sunday, traditionally a more family-friendly day than Monday.

Some children stood on the doorsteps of their houses waving Jamaican flags.

In between the festivities on Monday afternoon, a 72-second silence was held to commemorate the lives lost during the Grenfell fire disaster in west London five years ago.

It was the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II, a horror that left the city and the country in shock.