15 dead as cleric's resignation sparks violent Iraq protests

An influential Shiite cleric on Monday (local time) announced that he would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace and sparking clashes with security forces. At least 15 protesters were killed.

Protesters loyal to cleric Muqtada al-Sadr pulled down the cement barriers outside the government palace with ropes and breached the palace gates.

Many rushed into the lavish salons and marbled halls of the palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

Iraq's military announced a nationwide curfew, and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.

Medical officials said dozens of protesters were wounded by gunfire, tear gas and physical altercations with riot police.

As night fell, Saraya Salam, a militia aligned with al-Sadr clashed with the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) security group. A small force from the special forces division and Iraqi Army's 9th Division also joined to contain the militants as the clashes continued for hours inside the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government.

At least one soldier from the special forces division, which is responsible for security in the Green Zone, was killed. Many others, including a civilian woman, were wounded, two security officials said. Several mortar rounds were heard.

The crackle of machine gun fire echoed throughout central Baghdad.

The PMF is an umbrella group composed of state-sanctioned paramilitary groups, the most powerful of which are aligned with al-Sadr's rivals in the Iran-backed political camp.

Security officials said mortars and rocket-propelled grenades were used in the clashes, a culmination of intractable political impasse between the rival camps.

Iraq's government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr's party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. His refusal to negotiate with his Iran-backed Shiite rivals and subsequent exit from the talks has catapulted the country into political uncertainty and volatility amid intensifying intra-Shiite wrangling.

Iraq's majority Muslim population is split into two sects, Shiites and Sunnis. Under Saddam Hussein, the Shiites were oppressed until the US-led invasion reversed the political order. Now the Shiites are fighting among themselves, with the dispute centring around power and state resources but also influence over the Shiite street.

To further his political interests, al-Sadr has wrapped his rhetoric with a nationalist and reform agenda that resonates powerfully among his broad grassroots base of supporters who hail from Iraq's poorest sectors of society and have historically been shut out from the political system.

A senior medical official confirmed at least 15 protesters were killed by gunfire.

Iraq's caretaker premier said he would open an investigation into the shootings and said the use of live ammunition against protesters was forbidden.

This is not the first time al-Sadr, who has called for early elections and the dissolution of parliament, has announced his retirement from politics — and many dismissed the move as another bluff to gain greater leverage against his rivals amid a worsening stalemate.

The cleric has used the tactic on previous occasions when political developments did not go his way.