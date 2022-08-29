Primary health care nurses to rally around New Zealand today

Primary health care nurses plan to rally around the country on Monday, calling for more funding from the Government.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation said in a statement: "Primary Health Care nurses will be holding rallies demonstrating the unfair way in which they are paid, particularly when compared to nurses who work for Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand."

The rallies will be held around the country from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Monday:

In Auckland, at the corner of Memorial Drive and Great North Rd.

In Tauranga, at Red Square.

In Hamilton, at the corner of Garden Place and Victoria St.

In Wellington, at Midland Park.

In Christchurch, at the Riverside Market.

Plans for the rallies include inviting members of the public to "sign a post card to Health Minister Andrew Little asking him to ensure Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand urgently provides the funding needed to properly value Aotearoa's Primary Health Care nurses".

Primary health care relates to care provided in the community, such as within a general practice.