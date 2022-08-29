India high-rise towers demolished for violating laws

Two high-rise apartment towers in India were levelled to the ground in a controlled demolition on Monday after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms.

More than 1500 families had vacated their apartments in the area more than seven hours before the nearly 100 metre tall towers crumbled inward by the impact of the implosion.

The 32-storey and 29-storey towers were India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground.

They were being constructed by a private builder in Noida city on the outskirts of New Delhi and were yet to be occupied.

The demolition was completed within seconds but followed a 12-year court battle between residents in the area and the builder, Supertech Limited.

The razing came after the Supreme Court found that the builder, in collusion with government officials, violated laws prohibiting construction within a certain distance from nearby buildings.

The Court said the construction of the two towers also was illegal because the builder did not receive mandatory consent from other apartment owners in the area.

Ahead of the demolition, the towers were surrounded by scaffolding, fences, barricades and special covers to block dust from the approximately 88,000 tons of debris that would be generated.

Disposing all of the debris is expected to take three months.

Residents are expected to be able to return to the area later on Sunday after experts examine the impact of the demolition.

Some apartments are located just nine metres away from the blast site, and the required safe distance was 20 metres.

The towers were brought down by Edifice Engineering, in collaboration with Jet Demolition from South Africa, at a cost of 180 million rupees (NZ$3.7 million).

A partner with Edifice Engineering said 3500 kilograms of explosives were drilled into thousands of holes in the columns and shears of the towers.

Experts used the waterfall method of demolition in which one storey collapses on the next.

The tallest building demolished in the world with explosives to date was 165 metres tall.

That event occurred in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, on 27 November, 2020, according to Guinness World Records.

