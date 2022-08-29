Comanchero bikie boss charged with 2014 Sydney murder

Source: AAP

Comanchero bikie boss Tarek Zahed has been arrested and charged with the alleged murder of a man in Sydney's west eight years ago.

Tarek Zahed was arrested by police following a vehicle stop in Edgecliff.

Tarek Zahed was arrested by police following a vehicle stop in Edgecliff. (Source: NSW Police)

Tactical police arrested the 42-year-old during a vehicle stop on New South Head Road in Edgecliff at 4.50pm on Sunday, after shooting out his car windows with rubber bullets.

He was taken to Surry Hills Police Station, and later charged with the murder of 29-year-old Youssef Assoum on December 11, 2014.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, said Zahed is one of several Taskforce Erebus targets allegedly linked to serious crime.

"We will be alleging this person is responsible for the killing of Mr Assoum in 2014 and that his senior position in the Comanchero OMCG links him to a number of other matters relevant to police," Detective Superintendent Doherty said.

"This man's arrest should serve as a blunt warning to those involved. Police are watching you closely and will abruptly end your lavish lifestyle when you least expect it."

Zahed - the Comanchero national sergeant-at-arms - was also charged with kidnap in company with intent to commit serious indictable offence (special aggravated kidnap).

He was refused bail and is set to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

