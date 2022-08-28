Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper, The Voice

Source: Associated Press

The Prince of Wales has edited an edition of British African-Caribbean newspaper, The Voice to mark its 40-year anniversary.

Prince Charles.

Prince Charles. (Source: Associated Press)

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, said he “was so touched” to be asked to edit the edition, which will feature interviews with movie star Idris Elba and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the campaigning mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.

Elba, the Black British actor who starred in The Wire and several Marvel movies, tells the weekly newspaper, due to be published on September 1, that a grant from Charles’ youth charity, The Prince’s Trust, at age 16 “opened doors that changed my life.”

Baroness Lawrence will describe a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince’s Foundation, another charity, to provide applied arts scholarships for young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality.

Speaking about the publication, Charles said: “Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain’s only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.

“This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition.”

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Pumas coach Cheika twists the knife by praising 'quality' Crusaders

2

Light plane crashes after clipping powerlines near Thames Airfield

3

Bodies of two children found in suitcase identified - police

4

'It's hurting' - Ian Foster asks nation to get behind struggling ABs

5

Otago med school selection controversy 'illuminating' - Dean

Latest Stories

Oversized vehicles causing massive damage to Taranaki landmarks

Tinetti 'prepared for backlash' as Govt eyes literacy teaching changes

Otago med school selection controversy 'illuminating' - Dean

2 dead after truck drives into neighbourhood barbecue in Netherlands

Light plane crashes after clipping powerlines near Thames Airfield

Related Stories

2 dead after truck drives into neighbourhood barbecue in Netherlands

Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

NZDF remind on-leave soldiers they cannot go to Ukraine