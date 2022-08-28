2 dead after truck drives into neighbourhood barbecue in Netherlands

Source: Associated Press

A truck drove off a Dutch dike and slammed into a neighbourhood barbecue in a village Saturday evening (Sunday NZT), and police said two people were confirmed killed and multiple people were injured.

Police at the scene after truck crashes into barbeque in Nieuw-Beijerland, Netherlands.

Police at the scene after truck crashes into barbeque in Nieuw-Beijerland, Netherlands. (Source: Video screengrab from I.E.N )

Police were trying to determine why the truck left the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland just south of Rotterdam and careered down the side of a dike.

They said in a statement said that the driver, a 46-year-old man from Spain, was arrested as part of the investigation and taken to a police station.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. “For the time being, we are keeping all scenarios about the facts open,” the police statement said.

Photos of the scene showed bunting hanging between trees and chairs scattered around trestle tables.

Police worked into the night around the truck before a crane and a tow truck hauled it back onto the road.

Local Mayor Charlie Aptroot visited the scene on Saturday night.

“My condolences go out to the victims, their families, eyewitnesses and first responders," he said in a statement.

He added that he had spoken to many of the people at the scene and expressed "appreciation for the way in which people are there for each other.”

WorldAccidentsUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Pumas coach Cheika twists the knife by praising 'quality' Crusaders

2

Light plane crashes after clipping powerlines near Thames Airfield

3

Bodies of two children found in suitcase identified - police

4

'It's hurting' - Ian Foster asks nation to get behind struggling ABs

5

Otago med school selection controversy 'illuminating' - Dean

Latest Stories

Oversized vehicles causing massive damage to Taranaki landmarks

Tinetti 'prepared for backlash' as Govt eyes literacy teaching changes

Otago med school selection controversy 'illuminating' - Dean

2 dead after truck drives into neighbourhood barbecue in Netherlands

Light plane crashes after clipping powerlines near Thames Airfield

Related Stories

Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper, The Voice

Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

Diana's car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears

NZDF remind on-leave soldiers they cannot go to Ukraine