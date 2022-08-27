Urgent advice sought as white supremacist stands for school board

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Associate Education Minister has sought urgent advice about school board elections, after a white supremacist revealed his candidacy for a multicultural Christchurch school.

Philip Arps outside court in Christchurch.

Philip Arps outside court in Christchurch. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Philip Arps is standing for Te Aratai College's board of trustees in Linwood.

He was sentenced to 21 months' jail for sharing footage of the Christchurch terror attack.

Minister Jan Tinetti said she had sought advice about the scope of a code of conduct that was being developed for school boards.

"We're also looking around that eligibility to start with as well, so how we can tie the legislation in with the code of conduct at this stage it's at the advice level, but I'm really seeking that with some haste."

Labour MP Jan Tinetti.

Labour MP Jan Tinetti. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Tinetti said she had also been examining whether legislative changes needed to be made.

She had sought urgent advice about whether the code, which was already being developed, could be tied to someone's eligibility, she said.

"I want to see whether there's room for that to strengthen the work of who is eligible or what people can declare when they come through to stand for a board, I'm not sure what that will look like but that's what I'm seeking."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCrime and JusticeEducation

Popular Stories

1

Bodies of two children found in suitcase identified - police

2

Texas Chicken to open 20 new branches in NZ

3

Gisborne council candidates defend post of hazmat suit, swastika

4

Tonight's All Blacks v Argentina Test in Christchurch sells out

5

Black Ferns come from behind to defeat Wallaroos

Latest Stories

Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie's serious EP debut

Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference

Black Ferns edge Wallaroos but plenty to work on before World Cup

Black Ferns come from behind to defeat Wallaroos

Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

Related Stories

Ex-Mongols gang member charged over planning burglaries

Mosgiel bar hit in late night gunpoint robbery

Sending murder suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions

Over $10k worth of stolen goods found in Canterbury container