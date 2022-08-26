Nuclear accident narrowly avoided after power cut at plant – Zelensky

The world has narrowly avoided a nuclear accident, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says after power was briefly cut to Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine "at least twice lost connection" to the national electricity grid on Thursday (local time) "but is currently up again", the UN's International Atomic Agency says.

The nuclear power plant is in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine, and was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to a transmission line. The damage caused blackout across the region and heightening fears of a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

“Russia has put Ukraine ad all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster,” Zelensky said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complex, Europe's largest nuclear plant, has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility.

#Ukraine has informed the IAEA that #Zaporizhzhya NPP today temporarily lost connection to its last remaining operational 750 kV external power line, resulting in its two operating reactor units disconnecting from the electricity grid. https://t.co/4ZZLmJqg2d pic.twitter.com/mpWJ9uTHbj — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) August 25, 2022

On Thursday (local time), the plant was cut off from the electrical grid after fires damaged the last operating regular transmission line, according to Ukraine's nuclear power agency, Energoatom. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russian shelling and said the plant's emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated to supply power needed to run the plant.

"Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans one step away from a radiation disaster," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Zaporizhzhia's Russian-installed regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, blamed the transmission-line damage on a Ukrainian attack.

It was not immediately clear whether the damaged line carried outgoing electricity or incoming power, needed for the reactors' vital cooling systems. A backup line supplying electricity from another plant remained in place, Energoatom said.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is visible across the river from Nikopol. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

But Zelensky's mention of the emergency generators being activated raised questions of whether the cooling systems were endangered. A loss of cooling could cause a nuclear meltdown.

As a result of the transmission-line damage, the two reactors still in use out of the plant's six went offline, Balitsky said, but one was quickly restored, as was electricity to the region.

Many nuclear plants are designed to automatically shut down or at least reduce reactor output in the event of a loss of outgoing transmission lines. The International Atomic Agency said Ukraine informed it that the reactors' emergency protection systems were triggered, and all safety systems remained operational.

The three regular transmission lines at the plant are out of service because of previous war damage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the UN Security Council. (Source: Associated Press)

"Anybody who understands nuclear safety issues has been trembling for the last six months," Mycle Schneider, a consultant and coordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, said before the latest incident.

Ukraine cannot simply shut down its nuclear plants during the war because it is heavily reliant on them. Its 15 reactors at four stations provide about half of its electricity. Still, an armed conflict near a working atomic plant is troubling for many experts and people living nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

That fear is palpable just across the Dnieper River in Nikopol, where residents have been under nearly constant Russian shelling since July 12, with eight people killed, 850 buildings damaged and over half the population of 100,000 fleeing the city.

Ukraine’s interior minister says they’re preparing for a “tragedy”. (Source: Breakfast)

Liudmyla Shyshkina, a 74-year-old widow who lived within sight of the Zaporizhzhia plant before her apartment was bombarded and her husband killed, said she believes the Russians are capable of intentionally causing a nuclear disaster.

Zelensky has accused Russia of "nuclear blackmail" at Zaporizhzhia. Fighting in early March caused a brief fire at the plant's training complex that officials said did not result in the release of any radiation.

While no civilian nuclear plant is designed for a wartime situation, Zaporizhzhia's reactors are protected by reinforced concrete containment domes that could withstand an errant shell, experts say.

The more immediate concern is that a disruption in the electrical supply could knock out cooling systems essential for the reactors' safe operation. Emergency diesel generators can be unreliable.

At a UN Security Council meeting Tuesday (local time), UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo urged the withdrawal of all troops and military equipment from the plant and an agreement on a demilitarised zone around it.