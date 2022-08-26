Black Ferns doing what works for them as World Cup looms

The Black Ferns crushed Australia 52-5 in Christchurch last week, but despite the scoreline, the performance was far from perfect and coach Wayne Smith is demanding better in Saturday's second and final test in Adelaide.

The Black Ferns and their new head coach Wayne Smith will play three home tests in June. (Source: Photosport)

By Joe Porter for rnz.co.nz

The game is a dead rubber with New Zealand having already retained the Laurie O'Reilly Cp, but the match carries plenty of importance, being the Black Ferns last before they attempt to defend their World Cup title on home soil in October and November.

Wing Ruby Tui is adamant the Black Ferns have improved dramatically since last year's November tour, where they suffered four heavy defeats to England and France.

She believes they're on the cusp of producing some special performances under Smith.

"He's a genius, he's certainly lived up to his nickname (the professor). We've come so far in the last few months, but also, we all have so much more to give to.

"He (Smith) loves pressure. All those big moments some players might be scared off, we're learning to just want them and crave them."

Smith is confident his forwards are improving all the time, but he concedes they won't be able to compete up front with the big European sides at the World Cup.

He said the Black Ferns will continue to develop a game plan which suits their strengths.

"We came to a conclusion together, earlier on in the season, that playing a traditional game against a lot of these teams isn't going to cut the mustard. So, we've had to change our game to a more attacking strategy."

Lock Joanah Ngan-Woo concedes the forwards were dominated by England and France nine months ago, but believes they've made big strides in catching up to their northern rivals and she's confident their new strategies are paying dividends.

Joanah Ngan Woo of the Black Ferns scores. (Source: Photosport)

"We've been working on everyone being ball players and keeping the ball alive. We're working on identifying the space in front of us and attacking it. That's been a big change from the northern tour."

Saturday's match is the final tune up for the Black Ferns before they kick off their World Cup campaign in Aotearoa.

The hosts aren't favourites to win and New Zealand Rugby has been criticised for not organising more games for the players, both domestic and international, which would have to given the Black Ferns a better chance at defending their title.

Tui believes there's no point crying over spilt milk.

"You could think that (the preparation hasn't been ideal), but at the same time I think everything has happened as it was supposed to and that the best is yet to come from us this year because of everything that has happened in the past. But, ask me again if it's worked in December hahaha."

The Wallaroos game is also the last chance for the players to impress before the World Cup squad is named and Smith has made eight changes for Saturday's match and picked two debutants.

Grace Steinmetz will start at fullback in her first test, while Bay of Plenty prop Santo Taumata will come off the bench.

Grace Steinmetz. (Source: Photosport)

There are plenty of other changes from the side that won the first game.

Hooker Luka Connor, prop Amy Rule, lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos, loosie Kendra Reynolds, halfback Ariana Bayler and centres Chelsea Semple and Sylvia Brunt all come into the starting fifteen.

Both Theresa Fitzpatrick and Tyla Nathan-Wong have returned to the Black Ferns Sevens programme as they build for the Sevens World Cup early next month.

With just six weeks before the start of the XVs World Cup, the Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke is adamant they won't be resting on their laurels after Saturday's match.

"We've got some plans for training against men again and that's always a good challenge for us. There might even be some announcements of other things happening as well. We've got a plan in place that is pretty comprehensive, we're really happy with where the players are at and I think the team is in a pretty good space."

New Zealand play Australia this weekend and in the opening match of the World Cup and the Black Ferns will need to put even more space between them and the Wallaroos if they're to compete with the Northern Hemisphere's best.