Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin to divorce

Source: Bang Showbiz

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing.

The 76-year-old actor and Jennifer have been married for the last 25 years - but the 54-year-old model filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" at a court in Florida on Saturday.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Stallone - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25, with his wife - said: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The Hollywood star - who also has Seargeoh, 43, with actress Sasha Czack, as well as another son, Sage, who died in 2012 - took to social media at the time to celebrate the landmark.

Alongside some throwback photos of them together, Stallone wrote on Instagram: "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Jennifer also celebrated their silver wedding anniversary on social media.

Alongside her own collection of photos, she wrote: "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! [heart emojis] Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!"

The model also claimed that their marriage was "getting better every year".

She wrote on Instagram: "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together! [heart emojis]"

However, the heartfelt post was removed shortly before it emerged that the couple - who first met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, in 1988 - are heading for a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

