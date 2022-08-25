Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

On a hot, humid, summer day, a massive container ship pulled into the Port of Baltimore loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminium rods and radioactive material — all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia.

Shipping containers at the Port of Baltimore. (Source: Associated Press)

US President Joe Biden promised to “inflict pain” and deal “a crushing blow” to Vladimir Putin through trade restrictions on commodities like vodka, diamonds and gasoline in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago. But hundreds of other types of unsanctioned goods worth billions of dollars, including those found on the ship bound for Baltimore from St. Petersburg, Russia, continue to flow into US ports.

The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and other goods have arrived in the US via Russia since the war began. That’s a significant drop from the same period in 2021 when about 6,000 shipments arrived, but it still adds up to more than NZ$1.6 billion worth of commerce a month.

Experts did not expect trade to drag to a halt after the invasion. In certain sectors, banning imports of certain items would likely do more harm to the US than Russia.

“When we impose sanctions, it could disrupt global trade. So our job is to think about which sanctions deliver the most impact while also allowing global trade to work,” Ambassador Jim O’Brien, who heads the US State Department’s Office of Sanctions Coordination, said.

Experts say the global economy is so intertwined that sanctions must be limited in scope to avoid driving up prices in an already unstable market.

Also, US sanctions don’t exist in a vacuum, layers of European Union and UK bans result in convoluted trade rules that can be confusing to buyers, sellers and policymakers.

For example, the Biden administration and the EU released separate lists of Russian companies that cannot receive exports, but at least one of those companies - which supplies the Russian military with metal for fighter jets - is still selling millions to American and European firms.

Since the war in Ukraine began 3,600 shipments have arrived at US ports from Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

While some US importers are sourcing alternative materials elsewhere, others say they have no choice. Russia’s dense birch forests create such hard, strong timber that most American wooden classroom furniture, and much home flooring, are made from it. Shipping containers of Russian items — groats, weightlifting shoes, crypto mining gear, even pillows — arrive almost every day.

A breakdown of imported goods from Russia shows some items are clearly legal and even encouraged by the Biden administration, like the more than 100 shipments of fertilizer that have arrived since the invasion. Now-banned products like Russian oil and gas continued to arrive in US ports long after the announcement of sanctions due to “wind down” periods.

In some cases, the origin of products shipped out of Russian ports can be difficult to discern. US energy companies are continuing to import oil from Kazakhstan through Russian ports, even though that oil is sometimes mixed with Russian fuel. Trade experts warn that Russian suppliers are unreliable, and the opaque corporate structures of most major Russian companies make it difficult to determine whether they have ties to the government.

“It is a general rule: when you have sanctions, you’ll have all kinds of murky schemes and illicit trade,” said Russian economist Konstantin Sonin, who teaches at the University of Chicago.

“Still, sanctions make sense because even though you cannot kill 100% of revenues, you can reduce them.”

Many American companies are choosing to cut off Russian trade. Coors beer, for example, returned a shipment of hops to a state-owned Russian company in May.

Russia and the US were never major trading partners, so sanctioning imports is only a very small slice of the retaliatory strategy. Restrictions on exports from the US – of technology in particular – cause more damage to the Russian economy, and sanctioning the Russian Central Bank has frozen Russia’s access to roughly NZ$963 billion in currency reserves.