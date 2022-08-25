Queenstown businesses still keen to attract budget travellers

Source: Radio New Zealand

Queenstown businesses want New Zealand to attract high value tourists, but not at the expense of those on a budget.

Some budget travellers to centres like Queenstown end up making their lives in Aotearoa, a business owner says.

Some budget travellers to centres like Queenstown end up making their lives in Aotearoa, a business owner says. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

By Tess Brunton of Rnz

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has confirmed the country won't direct marketing efforts at budget visitors who "travel around our country on 10 dollars a day eating two-minute noodles", but said the welcome mat would be rolled out for all tourists.

That has been echoed in the latest global campaign from Tourism New Zealand.

Bert Haines arrived as a backpacker in New Zealand 20 years ago.

He's now the co-director of Future Hospitality Group which operates several businesses in Queenstown.

"I came here for six months, turned into a year, turned into two, turned into five, turned into residency, turned into now a business owner, family. I've got an incredible life now built here and super appreciative of that. That was because people welcomed me in."

He said New Zealand needed stories like his now more than ever - that was why we couldn't lose sight of attracting budget travellers.

"Backpackers have been a major part of what we do and we've helped to enable a few of them to come, stay on and become residents in New Zealand here and build lives here.

Bert Haines is now a business owner and family man in Queenstown after arriving in the country with a backpack.

Bert Haines is now a business owner and family man in Queenstown after arriving in the country with a backpack. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"It's kind of devastating to almost say 'everyone's welcome but maybe not you guys as much'."

He believed there were a lot of misconceptions.

"Maybe they're sacrificing at the grocery store on a two minute noodle, but they're buying a $400 bungy jump or they're buying a luxury experience or they're going to pay $250 for a round of golf ... I think we're just missing the mark on that one."

In nearby Gibbston Valley, Oxbow Adventure Co managing director Darb Richmond said backpackers were a target market for its adrenaline-fuelled offerings.

"They are normally here the longest and they spend a lot of money on activities like these. I've worked in booking centres and that before and it's amazing.

READ MORE: NZ tourism sector needs international visitors to 'thrive'

"They've got their bucket list items they want to do when they come to New Zealand and they're going to spend money on it. They're just a bit probably wiser where they spend it."

He has backpackers on his books.

"Without having all these backpackers here, we don't have all the workers. We've been advertising for three months now trying to get frontline staff ... and cannot get them."

The tourism industry was built on the back of backpackers so they shouldn't be ignored, he said.

New ZealandTourismDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

Former NZ soldier in Ukraine describes dangers on the front line

2

Latest severe weather watch for Auckland, other regions

3

Perofeta to debut off bench as Beauden Barrett ruled out of All Blacks

4

Korean community shocked by grisly Auckland suitcase discovery

5

Chance of severe gales and heavy rain for large parts of NZ

Latest Stories

Kobe Bryant's widow awarded $26m in trial over crash photos

Perofeta to debut off bench as Beauden Barrett ruled out of All Blacks

King Cobra gang member charged after gun, ammo found in car

Latest severe weather watch for Auckland, other regions

Govt mulls cutting 3000 senior teaching roles from budget

Related Stories

Dunedin distillery converting food waste into botanical spirits

Otago prison: 'Unacceptable' CCTV in use in some cells, bathrooms

'Painful separation' - Couple's wait as visa assurances fizzle

Dunedin GP struck off after affair with 'vulnerable' woman