Matt Henry back for Black Caps ahead of Chappell-Hadlee series

Canterbury pace-bowler Matt Henry has recovered from a rib injury to be named in the Black Caps squad for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy one day series in Cairns in two weeks time.

The Black Caps celebrate after Matt Henry dismisses Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie. (Source: Photosport)

Henry's inclusion is the only change to the 15-man squad who claimed New Zealand's first one-day series win in the West Indies earlier this week, with spinner Ish Sodhi making way.

Wellington Firebirds rising star Ben Sears, called into the Caribbean tour as an injury replacement for Henry, has been retained for the upcoming three-game series, as has Otago Volts batsman Glenn Phillips - meaning no room for batsmen Henry Nicholls and Will Young.

The remainder of the side has a familiar feel to it as the Black Caps prepare to contest the iconic trans-Tasman trophy for the 12th time as a series, with Australia leading the ledger 6-4, with two drawn series.

Kane Williamson, resuming the captaincy after missing the final two games against West Indies in Barbados, said the squad couldn't wait to head across the Tasman.

"It's a great rivalry we have with Australia; it's always a huge occasion for the fans, and the team really look forward to it," said Williamson.

"You grow up watching the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series and remembering the great battles, so to be part of another chapter is pretty special.

"We know how tough Australia are to beat in their own conditions and we're looking forward to the challenge."

In commenting on the squad Stead noted there had been some tough calls.

Jimmy Neesham celebrates with teammates Ish Sodhi, and Dane Cleaver. (Source: Getty)

"The fact we're having to leave out players of the calibre of Ish, Henry, and Will shows the increased depth we currently have at our disposal.

"Glenn's a versatile player who can cover most places in the batting order for us - as well as providing a bowling option if needed.

"It's great to welcome back Matt. He's been one of our front line one-day bowlers for the past few years and his ICC ODI bowling ranking of six is testament to that.

"The inclusion of Ben Sears is a nod to the future, and we also think his pace and bounce could be a good option in Australian conditions.

"It'll be nice to have Kane back after missing the final two games of the West Indies series through injury.

"He's obviously a world class player and his leadership and experience isinvaluable to our group."

Stead said the team understood the significance of the series to Kiwi fans.

"We know how much the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy means to our fans and we're excited by the opportunity to head to Australia and try and win it back.

"With the ICC ODI World Cup in India just 14 months away - it's great to be playing more ODI cricket as we build towards the tournament next October-November."

Kyle Jamieson (back) and Adam Milne (achilles) weren't considered due to injury.

New Zealand and Australia meet in three day-night ODIs in Cairns on Tuesday September 6, Thursday the 8th and Sunday the 11th.

Black Caps ODI squad

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee

