Liverpool police still hunting gunman after killing of girl, 9

Police in northwestern England appealed for more information the murder of a 9-year-old girl, as officers carried out raids targeting gun crime.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel. (Source: Supplied via BBC.)

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed when a gunman fired three shots at a man who forced his way into her home as he sought refuge from the attacker, police said.

The girl's mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close her front door on the gunman, who wasn’t known to the family, at around 10pm on Monday. Pratt-Korbel died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

"There is information circulating in the community, but I would urge anybody to still carry on giving that information," Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said during a "walkabout" of the area where three fatal shootings have taken place in a week.

She said that anyone who would not be comfortable talking directly to police officers could use a crime reporting hotline.

Police said the incident began when an armed man fired at two other men on the street outside the Korbel home.

When Cheryl Korbel opened the door to see what was happening, one of the targets forced his way into the home, police said.

The gunman gave chase, firing indiscriminately into the home as Korbel tried to bar the door.

The man who entered the home suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. Friends picked him up and took him to the hospital as Olivia lay dying.

The gunman escaped, but police said they had detained the suspected target of the shooting - a 35-year-old man.

Police said the man was arrested for breaking the conditions of a release from prison and would be questioned about Pratt-Korbel's death.

Joseph Nee (Source: Cheshire Police)

British media have named the man as Joseph Nee, who was jailed in 2018 for two counts of burglary.