An Invercargill service station was the target of an aggravated robbery last night.

Police said a man, armed with what appeared to be a screwdriver, entered the service station on Elles Road at around 8.25pm.

He took a "quantity of tobacco" and was last seen in a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan, heading north along Elles Road.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.