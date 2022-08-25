Govt accused of gagging expert over support of anti-alcohol bill

Andrew Little has been accused of gagging South Auckland’s top public health expert, whose open support of an alcohol harm reduction bill drew a fierce reaction from the Health Minister.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill would regulate alcohol sales and ban sponsorship in broadcast sports.

It follows recommendations made by a Ministerial Forum on Alcohol Advertising and Sponsorship in 201, and further research around children's high exposure to alcohol marketing,

The bill, which is in its first reading before Parliament, received support from the director of Population Health at Counties Manukau, Dr Gary Jackson, who wrote to local MPs asking them to back it.

In the letter, he told lawmakers that "we are not protecting our tamariki (children)".

"[They] see alcohol advertising everywhere, especially promoted by their sporting heroes.”

Little told 1News the endorsement was an "egregious breach of public service standards". He says he contacted Te Whata Ora (Health New Zealand) management about the "inappropriate" letter.

"He is not entitled as a public servant, to use the public letterhead of a public service organisation he works for to lobby MPs," he said.

"As a citizen, he is welcome to do that."

Jackson made a retraction soon after.

But while Little said the bill is a "political matter", both the Greens and National disagree.

The bill’s author, Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick, believes "nothing about this was partisan, this was about public health".

"We've had huge backing from public health experts across the country."

And now the Opposition is claiming the Government is silencing public health experts.

"I thought it was a thoughtful letter from an expert at the coalface," said National spokesperson for health Shane Reti.

"The local voice is gagged. This is tangible evidence only 60 days into the health reforms of 'Wellington knows best.'"