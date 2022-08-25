Christchurch duo charged with distributing objectionable publication

Two people have been arrested in Christchurch today in relation to alleged offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act.

A man has been charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search, according to a police statement.

A woman is facing the same charges and one additional charge of obstructing police.

They are set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.