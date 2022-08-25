Christchurch duo charged with distributing objectionable publication

Source: 1News

Two people have been arrested in Christchurch today in relation to alleged offences under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act.

A judge's hammer (file picture).

A judge's hammer (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A man has been charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search, according to a police statement.

A woman is facing the same charges and one additional charge of obstructing police.

They are set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and JusticeMedia

Popular Stories

1

Papatoetoe shooting leaves one person in critical condition

2

Atmospheric river that devastated Nelson a record-breaker

3

$38m Manukau Harbour walking, cycleway opens Saturday

4

Watch: Ardern given tour around Auckland's Costco megastore

5

Pumas devour 170kg of meat at Christchurch Argentine BBQ

Latest Stories

Christchurch duo charged with distributing objectionable publication

Papatoetoe shooting leaves one person in critical condition

One person dead following Northland crash

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

Govt accused of gagging expert over support of anti-alcohol bill

Related Stories

Papatoetoe shooting leaves one person in critical condition

AUT apologises to Marisa Paterson after sexual harassment complaint

Invercargill service station robbed by person with screwdriver

Wellington, Christchurch break all-time winter rain records